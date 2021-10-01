https://www.theblaze.com/news/jason-aldean-never-apologize-beliefs

Country star Jason Aldean says will always — and unapologetically — stand by his beliefs.

What’s a brief history here?

Aldean and his family made headlines this week when social media users criticized Aldean and his wife after one of their toddlers was pictured wearing a “HIDIN’ FROM BIDEN” shirt.

Many of the negative comments accused Aldean and his wife, Brittany, of using their young children as “political props.”

Aldean directly addressed one woman who wrote, “If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!”

He responded, “Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional! … Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

What are the details?

During the early hours of Friday morning, the country hitmaker shared a photo on Instagram of his silhouette standing in front of an American flag.

He captioned the snap, “I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country.”

“This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” he added, using the hashtags #unapologetic and #phoenixwasfire alongside an American flag emoji.

Aldean’s supporters came out in droves to applaud the sentiment.

In a lengthy remark, one commenter wrote, “Good for you for standing up for what you believe! Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs! Just because people have opposing opinions or beliefs than us, doesn’t mean we can’t be civil or we can’t be friends with them l [sic] or friendly to them. That’s what America is all about! Freedoms. Freedom of speech. Freedom to believe in whatever you want. Proud of you guys for standing up and not silent! Proud that your guys are going against the grain of a good portion of these other celebrities. God bless you and your family!”

Another user simply wrote, “You’re damn right,” while another added, “I’m so happy someone is standing up for America!”

“[N]othing but respect for you,” one user added. “[W]e need more people like you to stand up for what we believe in.”

Another Instagrammer wrote, “I like your music….. But I think I’m going to like it even more now….. God bless.”







