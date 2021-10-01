https://hannity.com/media-room/crenshaw-mocks-sanders-how-can-we-let-pesky-democracy-get-in-the-way-of-our-socialism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=crenshaw-mocks-sanders-how-can-we-let-pesky-democracy-get-in-the-way-of-our-socialism

Congressman Dan Crenshaw mocked Senator Bernie Sanders Friday after the Democratic Socialist lamented that just two Senators were able to “defeat” 48 other Democrats.

“Lol in other words: ‘how can we let this pesky democracy get in the way of our socialism!’ But yeah you guys definitely aren’t power hungry tyrants or anything. Total right wing talking point,” quipped Crenshaw.

Lol in other words: “how can we let this pesky democracy get in the way of our socialism!” But yeah you guys definitely aren’t power hungry tyrants or anything. Total right wing talking point. https://t.co/97O7hHEngb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 1, 2021

“2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill,” posted Sanders on Twitter.

Sanders was quickly corrected by hundreds of users.

“Um, its not two Senators. It’s 52,” wrote one follower.

2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2021

Sanders threw more cold-water on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday evening; saying the legislation “must be defeated” to leverage another package that “deals with the existential threat of climate change.”

“It is an absurd way to do business, to be negotiating a multi-trillion-dollar bill a few minutes before a major vote with virtually nobody knowing what’s going on. That’s unacceptable. And I think what has got to happen is that tonight, the bipartisan infrastructure bill must be defeated,” Sanders said Thursday evening.

“So I want to see the infrastructure bill passed, but it’s absolutely imperative that we pass a strong, reconciliation bill that deals with the needs of working families, and it deals with the existential threat of climate change,” he continued.

ADD IT TO THE LIST: Fading Bernie Unveils His $2.5 TRILLION ‘Housing for All’ Plan, Calls for Tax Hikes posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.19 Fading Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled his “Housing for All” plan Wednesday; calling for $2.5 trillion in new spending to expand government programs for low-income Americans. “In the richest country in the history of the world, every American must have a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home as a fundamental right,” writes Sanders. “For more than 40 years, we have had an affordable housing crisis in America that has only gotten worse. In America today, over 18 million families are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing, while last year alone the five largest banks on Wall Street made a record-breaking $111 billion in profits.” “If we are serious about addressing the affordable housing crisis, we need to build millions of apartments and homes throughout the country that will remain affordable in perpetuity to prevent displacement and serve future generations. And when we do that, we will create millions of good-paying jobs in the process,” adds Bernie. The new proposal calls for $1.48 trillion to “build, rehabilitate, and preserve” affordable housing across the United States. It calls for an additional $400 billion to construct 2 million new “units” and $500 million for “development in rural areas.” Read Sanders’ full plan here. AMERICA RESPONDS: AOC Describes Coronavirus Relief Vote as ‘Literally a Hostage Situation’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.20 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Friday’s vote on the Coronavirus relief plan as a “hostage situation,” calling the legislation a gift to America’s biggest corporations and wealthiest residents. “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation,” said Ocasio-Cortez. AOC, who is critical of the stimulus, said this when I asked if she was disappointed by Bernie Sanders’ position in support: “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020 Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her fierce opposition to the Senate’s bipartisan Coronavirus relief package Friday; calling the legislation “shameful” and “crumbs” for American families. “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the House Floor. .@RepAOC @AOC: “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open…” pic.twitter.com/PaFGc9ncKM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020 “Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs for our families, and the option that we have is to let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars!” she screamed. Watch Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’ comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

