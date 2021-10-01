https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/deace-the-masks-have-come-off-the-leftist-cult-that-intends-to-make-believers-of-us-all

“I am the Senate.” — Palpatine

The alter ego of Darth Sidious famously said that at the point his long con was nearly complete. He had marched his way through the institutions of the Galactic Republic and manufactured the series of crisis necessary to make his final play in the name of converting democracy into the tyranny of his Sith dreams.

But as evil as he was, he was never completely open about his motivations or intentions to the people at large. The masses needed to be tricked, lest they turn into a mob he couldn’t control before a Super Weapon was at his disposal to blast them into oblivion.

That’s just Hollywood, though, where the public at-large is assumed to have some fundamental principles they will fight for. Wouldn’t that be nice. Because in real life, you actually get to preach a cultish religion of power and conquest straight to the faces of a people born in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, and too many of them will gladly accept your terms.

How else can I possibly interpret the fact Andrew Cuomo’s replacement governor, Kathy “are you sure it isn’t Karen?” Hochul, hasn’t already been tarred and feathered by her fellow New Yorkers for treating them like a bunch of simps with zero memory of their recent past?

“I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what, God did answer our prayers,” Hochul said while standing behind a church pulpit. “He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you.'”

And then the kicker: “I need you to be my apostles.”

Now that seems to be the exact kind of talk that convinced 20, er, we will call them “pilots in training” to move to America and subsequently fly planes loaded with innocent Americans into the Twin Towers right there in New York. Heck, we even just got done celebrating the 20th anniversary of that horrible day. And yet your governor gets to say that to you without even a hint of déjà vu?

Wow. I’m old enough to remember when the mere image of President Trump standing in front of a vandalized Washington, D.C., church while holding a Bible sent “separation of church and state” types into an Antifa-induced frenzy. Perhaps it never was about keeping religion out of politics, but only waiting until politics could become the religion itself?

To complete that act requires a level of existential surrender by “We the people” Hochul has clearly come to rely upon from New Yorkers, every bit as much as the sun rising in the east. For example, she’s “Catholic” and bragged as much during her inauguration yet Planned Parenthood baby butchers love her. Not shocking, I know, but that really is the entire point.

People will say and do increasingly bizarre and crazy things in the name of self-fulfillment and power if reality never comes around to set things right. And if true religion doesn’t do that time and time and time again, even when the murder of innocents and denying the existence of two genders becomes common place, well then you can expect the cult to get real and spectacular really damn fast. Romans 1, anyone?

So here we are. Holy Communion has become the jab in the very place brought violently to its knees by a different sort of Jihad, and with far fewer masks and manipulations than Palpatine used. They aren’t peeing in your face and telling you it’s raining. No, they are peeing in your face and taunting you with, “You like it, don’t you?”

Total depravity like that doesn’t work in the movies. No one would ever believe it as a plot device. But here in America, the cult knows different. And it has plans to make believers of us all.

