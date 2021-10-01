https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/deblasios-new-york-city-business-40-60-percent-due-vaccine-mandates/

Thanks to commie Mayor Bill DeBlasio, New York City restaurants are reporting business is down from 40 to 60 percent due to the vaccine mandates.

Nearly a third of the 2,800 businesses in New York City that permanently closed due to the pandemic restrictions were restaurants, according to Yelp.

Those restaurants that survived are still struggling in the city thanks to the decisions of the DeBlasio regime.

The Epoch Times reported:

TRENDING: Breaking: FBI Arrests Retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown for Attending Jan. 6 Protests and Standing Outside Capitol — AFTER HE REFUSED TO BE THEIR INFORMANT!

New York City restaurateurs are complaining that their business has been slashed severely by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires people 12 and older to show vaccination proof for indoor dining, indoor fitness, and indoor entertainment. Pre-pandemic, O’Donoghue’s Pub and Restaurant was a successful business that has been open for 10 years in Times Square, Manhattan. Fergal Burke, the owner of O’Donoghue’s noticed that his business has seen “a massive drop,” since the vaccine mandate came into effect. “We don’t have the money here to survive without the help of our landlord, [who] has been very supportive and has been giving us breaks on the rent, but without our landlord, we would not be in business,” Burke told The Epoch Times. He said that he needed to hire another person to be at the door checking for vaccination proof, which increased his expenses. Comparing the clientele from pre-mandate to when it kicked in about two weeks ago, “Our business is definitely down 50, I’m going to say 60 percent,” Burke said with a somewhat downhearted tone. “There’s just not people coming into the restaurant, they have the fear of being asked for vaccines.” Burke and his staff have had to refuse a lot of customers for not having the passes.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

