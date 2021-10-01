https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/democrats-hoping-kamala-harris-can-help-get-vote-2022-midterms/

Democrats are looking at possible losses in the 2022 midterms on par with 2010 and 2014, maybe even worse.

How are they planning to deal with this? They’re hoping Kamala Harris can save them by getting out the vote.

It’s unclear why they think she will do a better job with that than she has on the border crisis.

The Hill reports:

Democrats see Harris as major player in midterms Democrats expect Vice President Harris to be a major player in revving up the party’s liberal base ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Harris’s allies believe she will play a significant role, both by fundraising and participating in campaign rallies. Democrats see Harris as uniquely positioned to drive up turnout among young people and women, who they believe will be critical to Democrats retaining their majorities in Congress. Historical trends suggest that Republicans should have an edge in the midterm elections, and Democrats say a strong turnout will be key for the party to keep power. “She is very popular with the base. She is particularly strong with women and with young people. Turn out for young people is going to be critical for the midterms and it is uncertain,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who advised President Biden’s campaign. “Between turnout and swing independent women, I would think she would be quite aggressive because of her own appeal and popularity.”

Do they really think this is going to work?

Matt Vespa writes at Townhall:

They’re Screwed: Democrats Have Chosen Their Secret Weapon for the Midterms Seriously? This is who Democrats think can be their secret weapon for the 2022 midterms. Is the bench really that thin? Also, why isn’t Joe Biden at the top of this list? Doesn’t the president have coattails? No. Not right now—and probably not for the foreseeable future. Inflation is spiking, economic growth is slowing, job creation is evaporating, and we’re a mess abroad. Biden’s trust in handling COVID has also dipped. Afghanistan has collapsed and Joe left Americans stranded. There’s not much this administration can tout. The COVID vaccine isn’t one of them. Biden inherited the vaccine from Donald Trump. It’s why he needs these spending bills to pass, which will add to the deficit and make the inflation crisis worse—but he needs something. So, with Joe in limbo, Democrats think Kamala Harris could be their golden ticket. If that’s the case, then it’s a tacit acknowledgment that they’re screwed.

Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 primary before a single vote was cast.

Democrats might want to rethink this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

