The Democrats’ radical $3.5 trillion spending bill also includes carefully selected gender-neutral language, referring to pregnant and birthing women as “individuals.”

While the proposal includes the words “mothers” and “women” deep within the 2,400-page-plus bill, on page 714, it carefully describes pregnant and birthing women/mothers as “individuals.”

“Conducting a rapid assessment of COVID–19 awareness, impact on care and experiences, and use of preventive measures among pregnant, laboring and birthing, and postpartum individuals,” it reads, using an ungendered term, despite the fact that biological females, only, are capable of such functions:

Found tucked in the Democrats’ reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree…



“Birthing people” out.



“Birthing individuals” in. pic.twitter.com/RwR0cx47Xy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2021

This is far from the first time Democrats have altered the language to satisfy the longings of the woke left. In January, for example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) unveiled the rules for the 117th Congress, which eliminated the use of gendered terms such as “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter.”

In a similar fashion, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made waves last month after forcefully defending her use of the phrase “menstruating people”:

Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up ✌🏽🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Even Merriam-Webster Dictionary has participated in the woke left’s language overhaul, updating the scientifically sound definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.”

