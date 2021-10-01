https://hannity.com/media-room/dems-implode-bernie-says-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-must-be-defeated/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dems-implode-bernie-says-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-must-be-defeated

Radical Senator Bernie Sanders threw more cold-water on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday evening; saying the legislation “must be defeated” to leverage another package that “deals with the existential threat of climate change.”

“It is an absurd way to do business, to be negotiating a multi-trillion-dollar bill a few minutes before a major vote with virtually nobody knowing what’s going on. That’s unacceptable. And I think what has got to happen is that tonight, the bipartisan infrastructure bill must be defeated,” Sanders said Thursday evening.

“So I want to see the infrastructure bill passed, but it’s absolutely imperative that we pass a strong, reconciliation bill that deals with the needs of working families, and it deals with the existential threat of climate change,” he continued.

Moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema joined Joe Manchin in opposition to their own party’s massive $3.5 trillion spending plan Thursday; throwing the scheduled vote into doubt as leadership huddles with Members of Congress.

“Sen. Sinema said publicly more than two months ago, before Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, that she would not support a bill costing $3.5 trillion,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “In August, she shared detailed concerns and priorities, including dollar figures, directly with Senate Majority Leader [Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y.] and the White House.”

“Claims that the senator has not detailed her views to President Bidenand Sen. Schumer are false,” she added. “While we do not negotiate through the press — because Sen. Sinema respects the integrity of those direct negotiations — she continues to engage directly in good-faith discussions with both President Biden and Sen. Schumer to find common ground.”

#BREAKING: Sinema joins Manchin in doubling down against $3.5 trillion spending target https://t.co/aM1rLOeCTy pic.twitter.com/C7wtWHJw7q — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2021

Manchin spoke with the press outside the US Capitol Thursday afternoon.

“My top-line has been $1.5 [trillion],” Manchin told the crowd, saying he doesn’t want Congress to “change our whole society to an entitlement mentality.”

“I didn’t think any of this was needed at this time. I thought the infrastructure bill was really what was needed but I said fine, this is a condition I would get to and that was a $1.5 [trillion package],” he said.

“At that point in time I was not in favor of moving on this type of piece of legislation. I wasn’t trying to be the fly in the ointment at all,” he added.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV): “I’ve never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form,” so if progressives want a bigger reconciliation bill, “elect more liberals.” pic.twitter.com/Xkf7NLRMtp — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2021

“I’ve never been a liberal in any way,” concluded the Senator. “I have voted consistently my whole life. They’re much more progressive and much more liberal. For them to get what they want, elect more liberals!”

Watch Manchin’s comments above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

