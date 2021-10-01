https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dianne-feinstein-vaccine-mandate-for-domestic-air-travel/
Dianne Feinstein’s new bill requires travelers to be fully vaccinated against Covid before domestic travel.
The U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act would require the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Aviation Administration to develop standards for airlines to verify that a person has either been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid or has fully recovered from a coronavirus infection to be able to fly.