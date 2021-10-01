https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/disgusting-liar-jen-psaki-blames-trump-joe-bidens-covid-failures-lack-leadership-video/

Serial liar Jen Psaki blamed President Trump for the failures of the Biden regime regarding the China Virus.

Psaki was asked about Joe Biden’s ongoing troubles with the pandemic. She chose to lie about Trump rather than answer the question.

Jen Psaki: Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach.

President Trump managed to develop and mass produce a COVID vaccine in record time through his Operation Warp Speed program. The Biden regime then tried to take credit for the program.

TRENDING: Breaking: FBI Arrests Retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown for Attending Jan. 6 Protests and Standing Outside Capitol — AFTER HE REFUSED TO BE THEIR INFORMANT!

And the Biden regime still prevents any drugs that show promise in the treatment of the Coronavirus.

They really are the worst.

Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

