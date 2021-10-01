https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/574863-dog-the-bounty-hunter-getting-crazy-number-of-tips

Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting thousands of hotline tips in his parallel search with law enforcement for Brian Laundrie, the celebrity investigator said Tuesday.

But Duane “Dog” Chapman told Newsmax on Thursday that his operation — which has received more than 2,000 calls — and law enforcement agencies are not sharing information. Chapman joined the search for 23-year-old Laundrie last weekend.

“I guess we kind of do the same thing but I really don’t pay too much attention, like they don’t pay too much attention to me,” Chapman said.

“After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me — so I don’t know what they’re doing,” Chapman said.

“I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ ” he added. “And they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ — so I have no idea.”

“We’re getting calls like crazy. I think the success of this bounty hunt is going to be the tip line.” @DogBountyHunter gives an update on the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case. @seanspicer @LyndsayMKeith https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/n5mPatFIj1 — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 30, 2021

The famous bounty hunter, and former reality TV star, said around 20 percent of tips to his team’s 833-TELL-DOG hotline are “good leads.” Yet Chapman told former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that the two search teams are not actively exchanging information.

“Now if someone’s in a house and they start firing at us then we call Big Brother and they send the SWAT and the dogs and get the guy,” Chapman continued. “But I don’t check in with the police officers or the government to tell them what I’m doing and again they don’t check in with me to tell me what they’re doing.”

Still, Chapman’s team said the primary goal is catching Laundrie no matter who gets the credit.

“Dog does not care who brings him in, just that he is apprehended,” his team said in a statement to the New York Post.

Laundrie returned home from a well-documented cross-country trip without his girlfriend Gabby Petito on Sept. 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing. Authorities discovered Petito’s remains in Teton County, Wyoming, and an autopsy determined that the cause of death was homicide.

Laundrie disappeared and was reported missing by his parents in the days leading up to the discovery. Laundrie, who has not been charged in Petito’s death, is the primary person of interest in the case.

