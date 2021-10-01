https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/dr-peter-mccullough-issues-stark-warning-to-all-experts-who-pushed-crimes-against-humanity-video/

Renowned Dr. Peter McCullough just issued a stark warning to any and all who’ve played a part in these COVID crimes against humanity.

Will they reap the whirlwind?

Take a listen for yourself:

“To hold on to the position of denying compassionate care to patients, and to create fear, suffering, hospitalization, and death is immoral. It’s unethical and in civil court, it’s illegal. And all of you will be hunted. Every single one of you listening right now will be hunted and justice will be served. These are considered crimes against humanity.” – Dr. Peter McCullough

Those were some pretty serious words from Dr. McCullough and based upon the comments we’ve seen, a lot of people seem to agree.

Here’s what some of the people are saying…

“Sooner rather than later please!!!”

“I cannot wait for that day.”

“I tried to warn them. Now they pay.”

“Yes, they are criminals!”

“All those fired hospital workers will speak out”

“Spoken exactly how it should be spoken. Straight up laying out how evil it is, and that Justice will catch up with every last one of them!”

“Praying this will happen soon. The truth must be exposed.”

