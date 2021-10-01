https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/foiad-fauci-emails-reveal-congratulating-researchers-earning-ccp-awards/

New e-mails from Mr. Anthony Fauci – obtained exclusively by The National Pulse – reveal the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director congratulated epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin, a key Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborator, on receiving personal awards from Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping.

Lipkin – a Columbia University Professor – received the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award from regime chief Xi in 2016 before going on to claim another award from China’s Central Government, Central Military Commission, and State Council.

The 2016 award is the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) top science honor for foreign scientists, and, as quoted in a Columbia University press release, Lipkin remarked that “it solidifies my relationship with dear friends and colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Science, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health” – all of which are wholly-owned and operated Chinese Communist Party entities.

In 2020 he commented, “It is a great honor to receive this medal… I will cherish it as a reminder of my dear friends and colleagues in China and all we have accomplished together for the health of the Chinese people and all people around the world.”

The latter award came just days before Communist China told the world of the human-to-human transmission of the then “novel coronavirus” which came to be known as COVID-19.

As the virus spread Dr. Lipkin became one of the most frequent media talking heads on the subject. Lauded by the New York Times in 2010, Lipkin’s work in covering for his Chinese Communist friends became apparent just 6 days after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a “pandemic.”

Without much evidence at all, Lipkin and four others produced a paper on “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” wherein they speculated that “[i]t is improbable that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS-CoV-like coronavirus.”

A few months later Lipkin even thanked Fauci for his dismissal of the lab-leak theory. Today, almost 18 months later, that view is no longer credible.

In addition to his close links to China’s hardline Marxist regime, Lipkin has also received nearly 100 grants from Fauci’s own National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency to fund his research.

The press release, included in the email sent from Fauci, touches on Lipkin’s long history of collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A summary of his professional experience reveals he even “consults” for the regime and has lectured and accepted grants from Chinese state-run scientific bodies, as previously revealed by The National Pulse.

Fauci exclaimed “Congratulations!” before adding, “Very much deserved” in an email sent to Lipkin the day following the January 8th, 2016 press release.

The email obtained by The National Pulse follows Lipkin’s stark denial of a lab origin for COVID-19. Lipkin was quoted by outlets including CBS and USA Today as a means by which to “debunk” Dr. Redfield’s explosive claim linking the virus to a Chinese lab.

“We should be moving away from finger-pointing,” Lipkin told CBS after adding there is “no evidence to suggest that it was created in a lab.”

Lipkin has also given several interviews to state-run Chinese news outlets including China Global Television Network, where he insisted “I have so many friends in China, in universities, and in government that I can help people to talk to one another and work together.” “Renowned epidemiologist Walter Lipkin lauds China’s transparent and professional approach against coronavirus outbreak,” reads a headline from the state-run outlet Global Times.

