https://www.oann.com/enterprise-software-firm-informatica-files-for-u-s-ipo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=enterprise-software-firm-informatica-files-for-u-s-ipo



FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

October 1, 2021

(Reuters) – Enterprise software developer Informatica Inc on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, paving the way for a return to the public markets more than six years after being taken private.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

