https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/01/every-single-time-there-is-so-much-hate-crime-in-america-that-a-holes-keep-having-to-fake-them-over-and-over-again-like-this-one/

America is so racist and hateful that people keep having to fake hate crimes to prove there are a lot of hate crimes here.

Or something.

You’d think by now they’d have figured out they always get caught and yet … here we are.

Black student wrote N-word graffiti that led to walk-out at high school https://t.co/QJMA6ewQTd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 30, 2021

A student.

From The Daily Mail Online:

A black student scrawled racist graffiti that led a thousand Missouri students to walk out of their classrooms in protest. On Tuesday, the student admitted to writing ‘HOPE ALL BLACK PEOPLE DIE’ and ‘N*****’ on September 23 in several bathrooms in two district schools – Parkway Central and Parkway North. It led to a mass student protest the next day on September 24. Superintendent Keith Marty wrote to parents to tell them that a black student was behind the vandalism and praised the student protests. Regardless of the development, the superintendent told students he was ‘proud’ in his letter, commending them for ‘proactively [leading] walkouts.’ ‘We remain hurt by the actions of the student, as it does not represent the values of our community,’ wrote the superintendent. Students were captured cursing at school administrators, shedding tears, and chanting into bullhorns at the protest.

This one was especially bad.

Every

Single

Time https://t.co/UjUt1ZlUHK — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 1, 2021

Yup, it happened at my University as well. — Daniel W. (@Dage90) October 1, 2021

America is raising bored and angry children who need to feel like victims — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) October 1, 2021

Added to this NewsList: List: 172 Hate Crime Hoaxes https://t.co/6RgVUIbXI6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

172!!!

More hate hoaxes by the racist left… — Dead Che ⚔️ 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@satcherfield) September 30, 2021

It sounds like a South Park episode but it’s not. — Two Piece (@JevonteGore) September 30, 2021

And sadly, it’s not funny.

It was VERY obviously a hoax early on. Yet they allowed walkout and speeches on all the evils of white supremacy. — StuRedman (@maxbadman) October 1, 2021

Maybe we need to start having consequences for “fake hate crimes”. 🙄 — Tangier (@tangytangier) October 1, 2021

Ya’ think?

ANOTHER fake hate crime. Color us shocked.

***

Related:

MAFF IS HARD! (especially for socialists) Bernie Sanders RANTING about ‘two senators defeating what 48 senators want’ doesn’t ADD up

Sooo … WHITE RAGE? HuffPo Ntl. Ed. Kate Sheppard claiming RAGE is her main symptom with ‘breakthrough case of COVID’ BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Fat, drunk, and STUPID is no way to go through life’: Loudoun County, VA middle school teacher thinks it’s FUNNY to openly brag about indoctrinating YOUR KIDS

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

