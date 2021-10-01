https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/heres-whats-actually-in-bidens-35-trillion-bill

When the government plans to spend $3.5 trillion that it doesn’t have on a loose definition of “infrastructure,” it’s a good idea to know what’s actually in it.

On the radio program, Glenn Beck revealed some of the expenditures Democrats hid in the bill, like a 10-fold increase in fines for employers who don’t comply with the government’s COVID-19 mandates, “equitable” bankroll for Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, and “climate justice” funding.

“Let me tell you what’s in our infrastructure bill, the $3.5 trillion bill,” Glenn began. “Nancy Pelosi quietly tucked an enforcement mechanism into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, passed it down to the budget committee, and sent it to the House floor. It’s something you should know about, on page 168. I know, why read it? It’s 2,465 pages.”

Glenn pointed out the huge fees for certain businesses that refuse to comply with the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandates. The fees could be as much as $700,000.

“Up to $700,000 … that will kill all companies that are noncompliant. Kill them. That’s 80 million of us who work in companies that are going to be fined in that way, if they don’t bow the knee to the king,” he said.

Glenn and Stu Burguiere went on to discuss more Democrat “wish list” items hidden inside this reconciliation bill, such as establishing “business incubators” who are authorized to disperse tens of billions of dollars to startup businesses in underserved areas, including the formerly incarcerated, and exclusive to businesses less that five years in operation or in “the planning stages.”

“These sorts of businesses are the most risky place to put your money. Well, that matters when it’s your money. But if it’s not your money, who cares how risky it is. It’s our [taxpayers] money so they don’t care at all,” Stu noted.

“Well, there’s also $5 billion for climate justice block grants to pay for community organizations for, among other things, facilitating engagement of disadvantaged communities in state and federal processes,” Glenn read. “Wait a minute. ‘Facilitating engagement of disadvantaged communities in state and federal processes’? Organizing votes — that’s what it sounds like.”

“This is essentially all of us funding the fever dream of Barack Obama,” Stu said.

Watch the video clip below for more details:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

