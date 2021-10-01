https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-1-new-state-officially-launches-forensic-style-audit-of-2020-election-results_4027942.html

Facts Matter (Oct. 1): New State Officially Launches Forensic-Style Audit of 2020 Election Results

In Texas, the secretary of state’s office has just officially announced that they are conducting an Arizona-style forensic audit of the 2020 election results—in four large Texas counties.

Meanwhile, as trust in the World Health Organization (WHO) has been hit pretty badly over the last year, it’s not about to get any better.

On Tuesday, an independent report was released, and it found after a lengthy investigation that 21 staff members of the WHO sexually abused and exploited dozens of women and children—including some as young as 13—during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Resources:

🔵 Sekur (promo code: Roman)

https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul

🔵 Texas Audit Breakdown:

https://ept.ms/3D3VbfX

🔵 Texas Audit Article:

https://ept.ms/3ipLtNe

🔵 WHO Report:

https://ept.ms/3inSC0g

🔵 WHO Article:

https://ept.ms/3Fe8XPg

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv

Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV

Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV

Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV