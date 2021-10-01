https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/09/30/nets-spike-durham-subpoenaing-another-clinton-ties-collusion

On Thursday, Special Counsel John Durham made more moves in the investigation into the origin of the Russia collusion hoax. Again, the person in question is a tech executive with ties to Hillary Clinton, plus ties to the man charged with feeding the FBI false information about then-candidate Donald Trump having a secret server to communicate with Russia. Of course, this latest development went right into the newsroom wastebasket of the broadcast networks who ignored it that evening.

Only the highest priorities and news judgment from the liberal media were on full display Thursday evening.

Instead of covering how another person in the Clinton orbit was under the legal microscope, ABC’s World News Tonight chose to try to boast about President Biden supposedly leading negotiations with his party to save his agenda. On CBS Evening News, they were busy touting how Biden would arrest and deport fewer illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, NBC Nightly News was hyping the lineup for the Super Bowl Half Time Show next February.

Then there was Fox News Channel’s Special Report, where anchor Bret Baier made the story a priority. “Also breaking tonight, there is more movement in the investigation into the origins of the Trump/Russia collusion probe. The special prosecutor, John Durham, is going after another individual with connections to Hillary Clinton,” he announced.

According to the reporting from Fox News correspondent David Spunt, the man in question, Rodney Joffe was linked to Michael Sussmann, the man who presented false information to the FBI against Trump and falsely presented his affiliations:

Fox News can confirm tonight that this subpoena specifically involves a man named Rodney Joffe, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Our sources, Bret, they tell us Joffe’s name appears in the indictment of Michael Sussmann. Sussmann is the former Perkins Coie attorney who the special counsel says brought information to the FBI about an alleged server the Trump campaign used to communicate with the Kremlin through a Russian bank; information, Bret, that just did not pan out.

These network omissions came two weeks to the day after CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News disregarded the indictment of Sussmann.

For those charges, ABC’s World News Tonight reported them but tried to give a degree of separation from the Clintons. “A lawyer with ties to the Democratic Party tonight charged with lying to the FBI. He provided information that said was possible communication between Trump organization computers and a Russian bank,” reported anchor David Muir.

“In two and a half years, John Durham charged two people in the probe, Sussmann and this man, Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI attorney who plead guilty to falsifying a document used to apply for the application to surveil Trump campaign aid Carter Paige,” Spunt noted on the progress of the investigation.

Concluding with: “But Bret, this subpoena tonight is significant because it shows that John Durham is still hard at work on this case more than two and half years later.”

This omission of a major story with ties to Hillary Clinton was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from CarFax on ABC, Progressive on CBS, and Liberty Mutual on NBC. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

September 30, 2021

6:06:12 p.m. Eastern BRET BAIER: Also breaking tonight, there is more movement in the investigation into the origins of the Trump/Russia collusion probe. The special prosecutor, John Durham, is going after another individual with connections to Hillary Clinton. Correspondent David Spunt is live tonight from the Justice Department with the latest specifics. Good evening, David. DAVID SPUNT: Bret, good evening to you. The announcement of this subpoena tonight comes just a couple of weeks after a former Clinton campaign attorney from 2016 was indicted by Special Counsel Durham for lying to the FBI. Fox News can confirm tonight that this subpoena specifically involves a man named Rodney Joffe, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Our sources, Bret, they tell us Joffe’s name appears in the indictment of Michael Sussmann. Sussmann is the former Perkins Coie attorney who the special counsel says brought information to the FBI about an alleged server the Trump campaign used to communicate with the Kremlin through a Russian bank; information, Bret, that just did not pan out. Joffe’s attorney denounced the allegation to Fox News saying in part, “This indictment of cherry-picked portions of e-mails and selective facts that gratuitously present an incomplete and misleading picture of his actions and role in the event in question.” It is not clear in what capacity Michael Sussmann was acting as against the Trump campaign. According to Special Counsel Durham, Sussmann claimed he was doing it as a good citizen when he delivered the information. In two and a half years, John Durham charged two people in the probe, Sussmann and this man, Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI attorney who plead guilty to falsifying a document used to apply for the application to surveil Trump campaign aid Carter Paige. While Clinesmith pleaded guilty, there’s no indication that Sussmann wants to do so. He plans to fight this case. But Bret, this subpoena tonight is significant because it shows that John Durham is still hard at work on this case more than two and half years later. Bret. BAIER: We’ll follow it. David, thank you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

