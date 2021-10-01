https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/far-left-justice-sonia-sotomayer-denies-vaccine-mandate-challenge-nyc-teachers/

Sorry teachers, get your vax or lose your job.

JUST IN – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor DENIES request from New York City teachers to block #COVID19 vaccine mandate.

CNN reported:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied a request from a group of New York City teachers to block the city’s vaccine mandate for public school employees.

Sotomayor did not refer the request to the other Supreme Court justices, or comment on her action, likely signaling they agreed with her decision. In August, Justice Amy Coney Barrett likewise rejected an effort to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate.

In court papers, lawyers for the teachers argued that New York City, as well as the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, have placed an “unconstitutional burden” on public school teachers. They wanted the high court to block the mandate while the appeals process played out.