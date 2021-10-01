https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fully-vaccinated-justice-brett-kavanaugh-tests-positive-covid-19/

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday evening, the Supreme Court said.

56-year-old Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated against Covid since January and has no symptoms.

Kavanaugh will not be on the bench on Monday, the start of the new term and the first in-person session with all Supreme Court Justices since the pandemic began.

Full statement from the Supreme Court:

TRENDING: Breaking: FBI Arrests Retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown for Attending Jan. 6 Protests and Standing Outside Capitol — AFTER HE REFUSED TO BE THEIR INFORMANT!

On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

