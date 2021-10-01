https://www.libertynation.com/breaking-justice-kavanaugh-test-positive-for-covid/

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh has tested positive for coronavirus as part of a standard testing protocol. According to the Court’s press release, he has been vaccinated since January and is experiencing no symptoms. While announcing that Kavanaugh will miss Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture service on Friday, October 1, 2021, the Court was silent on whether Justice Kavanaugh will be present for oral arguments next week.

The high Court is starting its new term with oral arguments on Monday, October 4, the first in-person arguments scheduled since the pandemic’s start. The Court announced in September it would resume sessions in the courtroom, barring the public due to health concerns. Later it announced a live feed of arguments would be available for “all oral arguments scheduled for the October, November, and December sessions.”

The Supreme Court Office of Public Information wrote:

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”

The first case up is Mississippi v. Tennessee, a suit over water rights.

