http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RjEDsqrtfyA/

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) weighed in on the Democrats’ deadlocked $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Steube advised that “not a single Republican” in the House would vote to pass the Democrats’ “$3.5 trillion spending spree.” He added that since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hasn’t been able to get enough votes all week, he doesn’t see how she could get them today.

“Remember, Pelosi promised all these Democrats that there would be a vote on infrastructure on Monday. We are still sitting here on Friday with no vote. And that’s because the progressives, the far left of her own party, have said that they are not going to vote for it because they want their $3.5 trillion socialized liberal spending spree,” Steube emphasized. “So, until they get that, they are going to lock down on the infrastructure package. She can only lose five votes on the floor. There is not a single Republican in this chamber that’s going to vote for the $3.5 trillion spending spree. So, if the progressives lock down on the infrastructure package, she doesn’t have the votes. And so we sat here last night until about 11:00 at night before she let us all go. I don’t know — if she [didn’t] have the votes last night and you didn’t have the votes on Monday, I don’t see how they have the votes today.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

