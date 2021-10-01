https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574862-grishan-calls-kushner-rasputin-in-a-slim-fitting-suit

Former White House press secretary Stephanie GrishamStephanie GrishamThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision The Memo: Omarosa beats Trump, potentially opening flood gates Peter Navarro mistakenly blasts Maggie Haberman for Katie Rogers’ Grisham story MORE in a forthcoming book described former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and the Border Patrol: So good to have the ‘adults’ back in charge Lawmakers ask Air Force to ‘pause all actions’ on Space Command move Running against Trump is tried and true, but is Biden ‘mentally sharp’ enough for the job? MORE’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Lack of helicopter space forced Ivanka Trump, Kushner to drop plans to meet Queen Elizabeth II: book House panel tees up Trump executive privilege fight in Jan. 6 probe MORE as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit.”

Grisham, who served as the White House press secretary for nine months, is set to release a new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: My Time in the Trump White House” next Tuesday.

In a section of the book that was adapted and published in Politico on Friday, Grisham criticized Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpBiden attends Congressional Baseball Game amid push to save his economic agenda Lack of helicopter space forced Ivanka Trump, Kushner to drop plans to meet Queen Elizabeth II: book Trump loses bid to enforce Omarosa Manigault Newman’s NDA MORE, for involving themselves in White House decisions, including pushing for a national address on COVID-19 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the adapted section of the book, Grisham describes how she found out about a meeting that was taking place on March 11, 2020, between Kushner, Hope Hicks Hope HicksThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US prepares vaccine booster plan House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records UPDATED: McEnany, Fox News talks on pause MORE and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone regarding an apparent need for Trump to give an Oval Office address to the nation on COVID-19. The World Health Organization had just designated the virus as a pandemic at that point.

Grisham explained that a meeting occurred several hours later in the Oval Office so Trump could be briefed on the latest COVID-19 updates. During the meeting, Grisham claimed that his daughter, Ivanka, insisted that the president make an address to the nation on the pandemic.

Grisham also claimed that Kushner had worked with the president’s speechwriter and “dictated” what the president would say in front of the nation.

“Katie Miller, an aide to the vice president, was married to speechwriter Stephen Miller Stephen MillerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Republicans criticizing Afghan refugees face risks Progressives seething over Biden’s migrant policies MORE. So she went into Stephen’s office and sat there while Jared Kushner frantically dictated the address to Stephen, who wrote something out,” Grisham wrote.

The former White House press secretary expressed her frustration at Kushner for involving himself in the speech, saying “the more I thought about it, the more outraged I grew at Jared’s behavior.”

“He was not an expert on any of those things — shutting down borders, the economic consequences, the health consequences — yet he alone seemed to be deciding the nation’s first actions to address one of the most devastating crises in our history,” she wrote.

The Hill reached out to a spokesperson for Trump for comment.

Trump has previously slammed Grisham’s book, including when she claimed that Ivanka and Kushner could not attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II due to a lack of helicopter space.

“She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things,” Trump said in a statement to The Hill on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

