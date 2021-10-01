https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61592ac02817c57bc71c7c59
Host Christine Dolan moderates live panel in Tampa, FL of Special Operators with experience in-country evacuating American citizens and allies from Afghanistan….
Massive crowds have flooded the streets of Bucharest, protesting against vaccination passports, curfews for the unvaxxed and other newly introduced restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coro…
General Mark Milley, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was called last week to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee over allegations he……
Many highly accomplished and credentialed medical professionals have put their careers and reputations on the line with their public opposition to the failed……
The FBI’s 2020 crime report paints a dismal picture of America. The agency recorded the highest-ever murder spike last year, with a 30 percent increase in……