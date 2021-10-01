https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/01/hallelujah-randi-weingartens-attempt-to-blame-gov-desantis-gopers-for-parents-turning-to-private-schools-goes-down-in-flames/

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten often demonstrates that she is one of the least self-aware Democrats in the country, and today’s offering in which she shares a New Republic article is no different:

This isn’t just about masks or about Governor DeSantis’ political aspirations. It’s about the complete destabilization of public education so that parents will choose private schools. https://t.co/o9FkLV7vNW — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 1, 2021

Projection detected!

Says the very woman who kept schools closed for a year. No one destabilized public education more than you, Randi. https://t.co/LvgojYhTtD — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 1, 2021

Parents are increasingly fed up with teachers’ unions and Democrats using their kids as pawns in their political games, and it shows! Weingarten, instead of acknowledging reality, blames Republicans like Ron DeSantis.

teachers unions destabilized public education by fighting to keep schools closed for over a year. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 1, 2021

teachers unions have inadvertently done more to advance school choice this past year than anyone could have ever imagined. thank you Randi. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 1, 2021

I will say again: absolutely no one destabilized public education last year more than Randi Weingarten. School choice movement owes her a big thank you. We noticed that public schools controlled by her stayed closed while the private schools in same areas opened. We saw. https://t.co/5LPuCt054v — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 1, 2021

She says the quiet part out loud… it’s not about the well-being of students, it’s about keeping kids in public schools https://t.co/8a6AxE9V4w — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 1, 2021

Why do progressives find it so infuriating when we choose not to play in any of their sandboxes? 🤔 https://t.co/FjfdfMcCtX — Glutes McKraken (@Glutes_McKraken) October 1, 2021

Because they feel like they’re losing control and start to panic.

As for more parents looking for private schooling options, so be it!

Hallelujah. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 1, 2021

Not seeing the problem here. https://t.co/jMR71BFCvw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2021

Thanks to you, govt schools will go the way of the pay phones, very soon. Thanks for your help! — Polish Anarchist (@JacobRyba) October 1, 2021

Parents having options? Ya hate to see it. https://t.co/oicPSZgAZw — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 1, 2021

