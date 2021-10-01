http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/68fReT1CA-4/

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to a number of “far-left” progressive Democrats pushing the caucus left.

He called them “wokies,” who are promoting the Democrat spending bills.

“How but the fact that right now you’ve got working Americans who are paying the inflation tax that these Democrats have created every single day,” he said. “People are paying more money for food. They are paying more money for gas. They can’t afford to get their car repaired. Why? Because inflation is out of control thanks to the Democrats and their socialist spending. And they want to make it worse.”

“So you talk about hurting working families, hurting working people,” Hawley added. “The Democrat agenda is nothing but grinding them down in favor of what, their far-left woke politics. That’s who wins in this, Laura. You know this. It’s the far-left wokies who are the ones who are really behind this $3.5 trillion agenda. They want to remake this country. That’s what this is about.”

“Are we going to call them wokies, Senator?” host Laura Ingraham replied. “That’s actually really cute.”

“Pick your poison,” Hawley said.

