https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/01/hello-9-1-1-id-like-to-report-a-fatality-sen-rand-paul-lights-up-hhs-secretary-becerra-over-natural-immunity/

We’ve seen Sen. Rand Paul go up against Dr. Anthony Fauci before, but yesterday it was HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s turn to get torched.

Rand Paul broke HHS Secretary Becerra today

It’s was freaking glorious! — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 1, 2021

The clips in regards to natural immunity and this administration’s decision to pretend it doesn’t exist show Becerra getting leveled within the span of just a couple of minutes:

Senator Rand Paul to HHS Secretary Becerra: “The science is against you on this! The science is clear. Naturally-acquired immunity is as good as a vaccine; the Israel study actually showing it’s better.” pic.twitter.com/6HlIxkS1ji — Julia (@Jules31415) October 1, 2021

Rand Paul on Fire making Great Points ~🔥 HHS Xavier Becerra

“Are you a medical doctor?” pic.twitter.com/TewFaFGz09 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 30, 2021

Sen. Paul once again helped expose that the Biden administration’s Covid response is about politics and not science.

“Hello, 9-1-1, I would like to report a fatality: @RandPaul just ran over this guy named @SecBecerra…” https://t.co/yuoFIMxzCv — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 1, 2021

Inject this into my veins. https://t.co/HYHpAf0058 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

