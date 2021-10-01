https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/01/hhs-whistleblower-put-on-administrative-leave-after-project-veritas-video/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

WASHINGTON — “Doing the right thing should never be motivated by personal intention, monetary gain or building your own platform. You simply do it because it is the right thing to do,” said Judi O’Malley, a registered nurse with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

O’Malley is the nurse who took undercover footage at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Arizona released by Project Veritas on Sept. 20 as a first in a series of videos exposing fraud and corruption regarding the COVID-19 shots. The video exposed the lack of reporting and transparency related to adverse events and physicians refusing to treat patients with “off label medications” that have a proven track record of being safe and effective.

Since then, Project Veritas posted a video message from O’Malley on Sept. 30 in which she states she’s been put on administrative leave.

“As of yesterday, I was informed that I am placed on administrative leave while an ‘investigation’ is being conducted,” O’Malley said. “I’m not really sure what will happen from here, but it seems as if the federal government is retaliating against me even though the facility I work for has publicly acknowledged they were ‘investigating’ what I uncovered last week.”

O’Malley added: “While the government investigates, I will be spending my time and energy on promoting and advocating for informed consent, medical freedom and exposing corruption from within.”

Shortly after the release of the original Sept. 20 video, a fundraising page was created on the Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo. The page was created by O’Malley’s son, John, who understood that his mother could lose her livelihood for coming forward as a whistleblower.

“Now that she has boldly stepped into the limelight and exposed corruption in our Federal Healthcare system she is facing an uncertain future,” John O’Malley wrote. “Her salary, health benefits, pension and career as a nurse are in jeopardy. We’ve decided to not create a specific fundraising amount as the truth should not be driven by monetary gain and we have no idea what will come of this.”

The page has raised nearly $500,000 so far. O’Malley said in her Sept. 30 message: “The amount of love, generosity and messages has been overwhelming and highly unexpected.”

The original video caught the attention of U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, of Arizona, who sent a letter to HHS asking for a review of “all HHS health care systems nationally for compliance with vaccine reporting,” informing “patients if they have suffered vaccine related injuries and inform them of their rights to seek compensation,” reprimanding “employees and contractors for not reporting” and firing “employees and contractors who have deliberately jeopardized public health and harmed individual patients by not reporting vaccine-related injuries.”

Gosar’s letter states that underreporting of adverse events will lead to future harm to the nation.

“My concern is that public health is being jeopardized when on-the-ground health providers are refusing to report adverse events,” and “it is critical to the nation … that we have accurate data,” Gosar wrote.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

