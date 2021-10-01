https://www.mrctv.org/blog/cnns-don-lemon-hot-water-sexual-assault-lawsuit-expected-move-forward

It’s like there’s an epidemic of entitled leftists at CNN, because it looks like Chris Cuomo is going to have some company in having to answer allegations concerning his actions.

CNN host Don Lemon is facing sexual assault allegations stemming from a 2018 incident, which the plaintiff’s attorney is now saying that he expects the case will be in a court of law in January.

According to Fox News:

It’s been over two years since Dustin Hice filed an explosive lawsuit against Lemon – who is openly gay – accusing the “CNN Tonight” host of assault and battery at a bar on New York’s Long Island during the summer of 2018. “[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose,” according to the lawsuit, filed Aug. 11, 2019 in Suffolk County Court. “Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose, forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility,” the suit alleged.

Lemon has denied all the “frivolous” allegations against him.

“I’m not doing this for notoriety or fame, I’m doing this because I’m standing up for myself and what I believe in,” claimant Dustin Hice said. “I’ve grown a new respect for people dealing with mental health issues because stress, depression, anxiety, those are all very serious things. It consumed my life.”

Lemon’s network partner, Cuomo, has also denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

“Do you know how many f**king phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they’ve heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC?” Cuomo told former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, in an audio clip. “Guys calling and saying, ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to a hotel and open his bathrobe.’ Do I look like the kind of f**king guy who’s gotta do that?”

Both Cuomo and Lemon should be afforded due process, but this is beginning to become a troubling trend for CNN personalities.

