In case you’re wondering why the Democrats can go around making claims like “the $3.5 trillion bill actually costs zero,” here’s House Budget Committee chair John Yarmouth to help explain the mindset that makes it possible:

Inflation just hit a 30-year high and will continue to go up, and it’s that kind of mindset that’s contributing to the increase.

Ideology over competence is the desired quality.

