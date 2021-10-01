WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden spent his Thursday talking to key senators and Democratic leaders in Congress, trying to break an intra-party stalemate that threatens his entire domestic agenda. But shortly before midnight, it was clear that neither Biden nor Democratic leaders in Congress had managed to broker a deal yet between a group of progressive House members and two moderate Democrats in the Senate, each of whom is refusing to vote in favor of the others’ priorities until their own goals are met first. “A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Thursday. “But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing.” Biden’s schedule on Friday is open, much as it has been all this week. Psaki said Thursday that this is so the president can be available to congressional leaders and key stakeholders in the House and Senate throughout the day. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the Capitol just after midnight on Friday morning, she told reporters, “There will be a vote today,” meaning Friday. For White House aides who had hoped for a last-minute breakthrough, Thursday’s postponed vote is a disappointment. The $500 billion infrastructure and jobs package is a pillar of Biden’s domestic agenda, and fulfills bedrock campaign promises he made.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with governors, mayors, and other state and local elected officials to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, August 11, 2021. Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

But Thursday’s failure to launch isn’t really a death blow for the bill itself. Its benefits and costs will be felt by Americans for the next decade or more, so whether it passes the House on Friday, or next Monday or next Friday is immaterial. With stakes so high, it’s little wonder the president has focused his energy almost entirely on Congress this week. On Monday and Tuesday, he hosted the two key senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, for one-on-one meetings at the White House. A scheduled presidential trip to Chicago on Wednesday was called off at the last minute so that Biden could huddle at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while his negotiators met with Sinema on the Hill. On Thursday, again, much of Biden’s schedule was left open so he could participate in negotiations.

