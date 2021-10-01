http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/UJhgxjTmB78/how-pathetic-is-kamala-harris.php

This pathetic: She can’t even speak to a small group of college students without revealing her anti-Israel views and giving aid and comfort to our enemies. From now on, Harris’ public appearances should be limited to ribbon cuttings (if they still have them).

Iran quickly seized on Harris’ statement that the view of Israel as genocidal is one version of the truth. According to Fox News:

An Iran state media outlet promoted a clip Thursday of Vice President Kamala Harris praising a student who had just accused the United States of funding Israel’s “ethnic genocide” against Palestinians. Press TV, an Iran-affiliated international outlet, tweeted out the exchange Harris had at Virginia’s George Mason University Tuesday with a female student, who raised questions about U.S. monies provided to allies Israel and Saudi Arabia. . . . Press TV is a division of the state’s Islamic Republic of Iran broadcasting, which controls television and radio broadcasting in the oppressive country. It has been cited by the Anti-Defamation League for its dissemination of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Harris is no stranger to Iranian state media. Fox News says that earlier this week the Iranians promoted a clip of Harris saying that the use of whips by U.S. border patrol agents on Haitian immigrants evoked “slavery.”

But the border patrol didn’t whip immigrants. That claim was Biden’s and Harris’ “truth,” but it wasn’t true.

Harris is turning into a gold mine for Iranian propagandists.

Meanwhile, the vice president’s team scrambling for cover. To that end, it turned to an outfit called the Democratic Majority for Israel. Its president, Mark Mellman, said:

We were pleased Vice President Harris’s senior staff reached out to us today to confirm what we already knew: Her commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering and she strongly disagrees with the George Mason student’s characterization of Israel.

If you’re an avowedly Democratic organization and Harris seeks absolution, what else are you going to say?

Actually, it’s in Israel’s interest for its U.S. backers to provide absolution. There’s a chance Harris will be president one day, so it makes sense to do her this favor. It’s doubtful she’ll repay it, but she sure as hell will hold it against you if you demur.

The claim that Harris is “unwavering” in support of Israel’s security is nonsense, though. A person unwavering in that regard would have objected to the claim that Congress was wrong to fund Iron Dome, a key element of Israel’s security, and to the characterization of Israel as genocidal. But far from objecting, Harris called the claim and the characterization one version of the truth.

When Republicans don’t object to offensive, off-the-wall comments, Democrats and their media accomplices go into full gotcha mode. I seem to recall this happening to John McCain at a town hall meeting during the 2008 campaign, or maybe it was Mitt Romney in 2012.

The Republican candidate never called the offensive comment anyone’s “truth.” He simply neglected to take it on. That was enough to tar him.

But when Harris responds positively to the smearing of Israel, we are supposed to believe she doesn’t share some of the student’s anti-Israel views — which, by the way, are pretty standard issue on the far left, where Harris has roots.

The Iranians know better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

