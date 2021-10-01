https://www.oann.com/huawei-appeals-swedens-ban-on-company-for-selling-5g-gear/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=huawei-appeals-swedens-ban-on-company-for-selling-5g-gear



FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

October 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Huawei said on Friday it had filed an appeal against a ruling by a Swedish court in June that upheld a ban on the Chinese company for selling 5G equipment in the country.

The company said it had requested an oral hearing in the case, but the Court of Appeal could decide if such a hearing should be held or a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice should be requested.

Huawei had earlier said it would consider all options, including an appeal.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

