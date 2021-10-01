https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/i-cant-lockheed-executive-dodges-question-bizarre-aircraft-leaked-video?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A major executive for Lockheed Martin this week declined to offer any information on leaked footage of what appears to be an experimental aircraft at one of its secretive facilities in southern California.

A video making the rounds on social media this week showed a sleek, unknown style of aircraft being transported at what one user determined was Lockheed’s Helendale Radar Cross Section Test Range outside of the Mojave Desert.

In a discussion with Defense One on Tuesday of this week, Lockheed Vice President Jeff Babione was asked if he could comment on the footage of the craft. “I can’t,” Babione replied.

Asked about potential security concerns at the facility following the leaked video, Babione replied: “We’re in good shape.”

