http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Ex2XOo6ulNk/ill-have-what-hes-having.php

The new ad attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (video below, via Not the Bee) is a little wide of the mark for anyone who has a clue. For Power Line readers no comment is necessary. I will only say that the ad reminds me of the scene in When Harry Met Sally. I’ll have what he’s having.

I meant to get to this a couple of days ago and overlooked it in the press of current events. I was reminded it of by the inclusion of Debra Heine’s American Greatness column on it in the RealClearPolitics afternoon update.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

