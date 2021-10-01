https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/its-a-good-day-for-keith-olbermann-to-apologize-to-stephen-gutowski-for-accusing-him-of-fabricating-story-that-took-down-atf-nominee-david-chipman/

David Chipman’s ATF nomination was effectively shot down by one man: The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski.

Keith Olbermann was pretty pissed off about that at the time:

Keith couldn’t answer that question last month, and he most definitely can’t answer it today:

More from The Reload:

David Chipman, whose nomination was pulled a few weeks after news of the allegations were first reported by The Reload, confirmed he did accuse a black agent of cheating on a promotion assessment. He further confirmed the allegation was based on his judgment the agent had performed too well on the section of the assessment he oversaw. His comments confirm two parts of the black agent’s story which have not previously been corroborated.

Chipman’s description of the investigation matches those initially shared by the black agent, as well as comments he allegedly made that prompted an agent to file an Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint (EEOC) against him while he served in the agency’s Detroit office. A current and former ATF agent corroborated the existence of the racial complaint against Chipman in July. They said they had heard about the story contained in the complaint before news of its existence was uncovered during a FOIA suit filed by the American Accountability Foundation.

“He made some comments that he was surprised by the number of African Americans who have made it onto a specific promotional list,” a current ATF official told The Reload in July. “So, his insinuation was that they had to have cheated. Which is kind of despicable.”

Uh-oh, Keith.

We think the same thing. We don’t think Gutowski will get it, but hopefully he can take enough comfort in knowing that, once again, Keith Olbermann was wrong.

