https://www.dailywire.com/news/jason-aldean-wont-be-bullying-ill-never-apologize-for-my-beliefs-love-of-county

Pro-Trump and openly pro-American country music star Jason Aldean will not be bullied or cowed into recanting his beliefs.

Following left-wing backlash over his family’s open criticism of President Joe Biden and support for former President Donald Trump, Aldean took to Instagram to emphasize his unapologetic stand.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” the country music superstar captioned a photo of himself on stage surrounded by the American flag. “This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way.”

For good measure, Aldean added the hashtag “#unapologetic.”

Over the weekend, Aldean’s wife, Brittany, posted images on social media of herself and the couple’s two kids sporting anti-Biden clothing, Fox News reported:

[Brittany] … shared a series of images in which she posed next to her husband while wearing a shirt that reads “Anti Biden Social Club.” Jason, meanwhile, was not wearing any politically charged clothing in the snap. Other photos she shared in the post showed her kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read “Hidin’ from Biden.” Aldean then promoted the maker of the clothing line, which is sold at a website called DaddyT45, an obvious reference to former President Donald Trump. The clothing brand boasts several pro-Trump and anti-Biden pieces of clothing as well as an entire line dedicated to those who want to show that they are unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, the Aldeans have been open about their conservative values and support for Trump in the past:

Memorial Day weekend, for example, Brittany slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for telling Americans to “enjoy the long weekend.” “Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly. It’s more than a ‘long weekend,’” the young mother pointedly posted via social media. “[Jason Aldean] and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom,” she continued. “We fly our flag high… EVERY SINGLE DAY. It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation.” “God bless the mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time. To the daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY #happymemorialday. Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!” In June, the pair publicly hung out with conservative stars like author and Daily Wire host Candace Owens and popular commentator and social media influencer Rogan O’Handley, better known as “DC Draino.” Jason also notably took a photo with O’Handley holding a bumper sticker that reads, “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Trump.” Following the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January, Brittany underscored her support for freedom of speech for all. “Apparently freedom of speech doesn’t apply to everyone and that’s the issue I have. I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It’s the people that aren’t willing to hear you that chap my a**,” she said, according to Fox News. Brittany has also reportedly posted a video showing off a blue “Still My President” sweatshirt with Trump’s name and an American flag on it.

