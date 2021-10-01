http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nx8s9F0Cjek/

President Joe Biden will travel to his home in Delaware on Saturday, according to the White House, after his agenda stalled in Congress due to Democrat infighting.

The president spent Friday afternoon meeting with Democrats on Capitol Hill to try to advance his $5 trillion spending agenda, but to no avail.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to meet her Thursday deadline to hold a vote in the House to pass the Senate infrastructure deal, as Thursday turned into Friday without a vote being held.

Biden visited House Democrats on Friday afternoon, but he left after an hour of meetings with no certainty that his agenda could get a vote before the weekend.

“Doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days, or six weeks,” Biden said after the meeting. “We’re going to get it done.”

Biden disappointed the far-left Democrats when he admitted during the meeting that his negotiations with Senate moderates had come up short of his $3.5 trillion goal for the domestic spending agenda.

In the meeting, @POTUS admitted that hours of talks with moderate Dem @Sen_JoeManchin & @SenatorSinema had done little to win their support for the more expensive package, meaning liberal Dems will need to seek compromise with the senators to pass both bills. (3/) — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 1, 2021

He also offered to take questions during the meeting with Democrats, but reportedly was interrupted by his staff.

INSIDE the caucus: At the end of his remarks, BIDEN offered to take questions from members but his staff jumped in. He didn’t take any questions. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 1, 2021

Pelosi abandoned her deadlines after it was clear there was no way Democrats could pass a bill without first passing a dramatic domestic spending and entitlement bill.

“While great progress has been made in the negotiations to develop a House, Senate and White House agreement on the Build Back Better Act, more time is needed to complete the task,” she wrote in a letter to her colleagues.

As @heatherscope predicted, @SpeakerPelosi drops a dear colleague: “Clearly, the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill will pass once we have agreement on the reconciliation bill.” pic.twitter.com/NI37YQ3Z5k — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) October 1, 2021

She added that Biden “received a hero’s welcome” on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

