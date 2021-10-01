https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/karma-if-he-snuffs-it-compassionate-libs-are-having-a-field-day-after-brett-kavanaugh-tests-positive-for-covid19/

Some news today about SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

Full statement from SCOTUS:

In other words, the vaccine worked and he appears to be fine.

And it raises a valid question:

Stories like this also bring out the petty partisan nastiness.

Pretty much:

Loads more where that came from.

Jay pretty much nailed it.

Works every time. Oh well.

