https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/karma-if-he-snuffs-it-compassionate-libs-are-having-a-field-day-after-brett-kavanaugh-tests-positive-for-covid19/
Some news today about SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh:
Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said this morning. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms. He learned of the positive test yesterday evening.
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021
BREAKING: The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. https://t.co/BLX5vExbcq
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
Full statement from SCOTUS:
Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021
In other words, the vaccine worked and he appears to be fine.
I’m not sure why these stories are still news. This is not newsworthy. pic.twitter.com/ntZxqSXGY2
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 1, 2021
And it raises a valid question:
Why are we testing asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and/or recovered people, again? https://t.co/wGX6EyrORD
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 1, 2021
How long is it going to be recommended that asymptomatic people be regularly tested for coronavirus? https://t.co/592fFT3kfB
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 1, 2021
With covid endemic and vaccines widely available, my question is: What is the off-ramp for surveillance testing asymptomatic vaccinated individuals?
Will we be doing this in perpetuity? https://t.co/XjTYqPHhqS
— Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) October 1, 2021
Stories like this also bring out the petty partisan nastiness.
I’m not going to look b/c I like having low blood pressure, but I guarantee there are a bunch of leftists saying HAHA STUPID DRUMP HUMPING ANTI-VAXXED GOT WHAT HE DESERVED. https://t.co/dfkAS0xsyt
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 1, 2021
The people who tell me I have insufficient compassion are absolutely giddy at this news. https://t.co/pVK1iHjD0h
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) October 1, 2021
And there goes your social media feed for the day. https://t.co/Ilm1nceJet
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021
Pretty much:
Really? Can we believe he was vaccinated? You know he lies, right? https://t.co/sDNjkDCKoO
— 💙 Dina 💙 (@dinadinadinas) October 1, 2021
My condolences to Covid during these hard times. https://t.co/NlNdfC4YHa
— Treble ☭ (@TeaSippinSherpa) October 1, 2021
— Melissa (@gunsensemelissa) October 1, 2021
— Zac (@Zeekr0n) October 1, 2021
So happy
— Danyal (@Danyal351) October 1, 2021
what a letdown from the first sentence to the second https://t.co/bzCQFSuqqO
— havana syndrome survivor (@AllezLesBoulez) October 1, 2021
Has he taken horse dewormer yet?
— Adv Pirotecnico (@JoysonFilho) October 1, 2021
It’d really be a shame if he didn’t have enough horse paste…
— Mark (@flagg33) October 1, 2021
He will need to carry that COVID to full term. Better not be taking any meds to induce the death of that virus in his cells.
— TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) October 1, 2021
Sounds like rapey Brett has been putting his schnoz where it doesn’t belong, per uszh.
— Absent Yourself (@LauraTFisher) October 1, 2021
Once again mad that the plague couldn’t even take out some of the worst possible people. https://t.co/A2IXHovc5V
— Megan Boo-derick 👻 (@megbrod12) October 1, 2021
My condolences to covid-19 https://t.co/xh4l8d8BsC
— Ryan Malis (@NayrmanBSC) October 1, 2021
Come on Covid!!!
— Broken Remote (@broken_remote) October 1, 2021
Big money big money no whammies
— RollXd6 (@RollXd6) October 1, 2021
praying for the virus!!!
— señorita awesome (@bluestraveIer) October 1, 2021
Please @ miss rona we need a win so badly https://t.co/vkIYBQXwRf
— Mrs. Detective PikaBOO, Esq. (@clapifyoulikeme) October 1, 2021
Are there God? It’s us, the women of America. Could you just do us one little favor, pretty please, with prayers and incense on top?🥺 https://t.co/JSDBMHrmJN
— becatherined🐝 (@becatherined) October 1, 2021
— Dawnzi (@Dawnzii75) October 1, 2021
I hope he never recovers. https://t.co/kOYf5sJoPj
— Brendan, vaxxed in full (@rantmo) October 1, 2021
— Joe G. (@averagjoe3) October 1, 2021
probably not very likely he spread it to Thomas, so we shouldn’t get our hopes up.
— Damien Maymdien (@damien_maymdien) October 1, 2021
Hoping he d words https://t.co/UMXbiswYOE
— helene horlyck stan account (@burnedromances) October 1, 2021
well maybe he’ll still d*e https://t.co/U1gD3FdHCv
— l e s l i e (@lesliezye) October 1, 2021
https://t.co/GLL98DQDDp pic.twitter.com/WtaPsfM8uo
— H🐝IC (@b_tay) October 1, 2021
Karma if he snuffs it tbh.
— Suburban Snocks (@croydon_of) October 1, 2021
RIP Justice Kavanaugh. 🤞🤞🤞
— Jonathan 🇺🇸🏴☠️😷💉💉 (@CieloBasso) October 1, 2021
Loads more where that came from.
It will be a smorgasbord of the following:
A. “I hope he dies.”
B. “I hope he dies and passed it on to Breyer and he dies too.”
It’s predictable. It’s boring.
Seinfeld is on Netflix. That’s the news of the day.
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021
Jay pretty much nailed it.
Works every time. Oh well.