President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol Friday afternoon in a last-ditch effort to save his failing domestic policy agenda.

President Biden arrives at the Capitol to meet with Dems as agenda hangs in the balance. https://t.co/8MRgIk348N pic.twitter.com/hZqvauxr58 — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2021

“President Biden will scramble to Capitol Hill Friday afternoon to try and salvage his signature spending plans after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid the groundwork to delay a vote on his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for up to a month,” reports the NY Post.

Pres. Joe Biden is set to meet with House Democrats at 3:30 p.m. on Capitol Hill amid party infighting over passing his agenda. “He wants to speak directly to members, answer their questions,” press sec. Psaki says. https://t.co/OZ0YKv2ySY pic.twitter.com/fPJJP1M2e5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 1, 2021

“Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jaypal (D-Wash.) — a supporter of Biden’s controversial $3.5 trillion social spending bill — told reporters that she spoke to the president several times since Pelosi (D-Calif.) was forced to delay a vote on his Senate-passed, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday,” adds the newspaper.

“Would I have preferred that he, you know, engage sooner on the reconciliation bill? Sure,” she said. “But we’ve had a number of other issues come up. And I feel he’s doing what he needs to be doing right now.”

JUST IN: Biden headed to Capitol with agenda in disarray https://t.co/3vkB0sbCAT pic.twitter.com/ogwPllqS1A — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2021

“I think that the president has been playing a convening role and he’s exploring the contours of the positive contribution he can make,” added Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

