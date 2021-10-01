https://www.theblaze.com/news/cenk-uygur-fight-joe-rogan

Far-left media figure Cenk Uygur is getting swatted all over Twitter after claiming he would “end” Joe Rogan — who’s a well-known practitioner of mixed martial arts — in a physical altercation because, among other things, he “fought” his “whole life.”

What are the details?

It all started with Uygur on Thursday tweeting a message to Rogan’s “loser” fans “crying over my attack on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself.”

Then a Twitter user took it further, telling Uygur that he’d “make a 1000 dollar donation to your trash network or your charity of choice to see you call Rogan who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face.”

And that’s when Uygur hit back with his rather jaw-dropping claim that he’d “end” Rogan in a real fight.

How did folks react?

As you might guess, observers had a field day with Uygur, whose boasts don’t inspire a great deal of believability:

“Typical Cenk playing a tough guy on the internet,” one commenter wrote. “His tone would change if he saw Rogan in person lol.”

“Cenk, I love you, but unless you have some training that no one knows about, he’d destroy you,” another user warned. “You want everyone to acknowledge expertise in policy discussions yet you’re not applying that to this? Rogan is trained by Carlson Gracie, enough said for those who actually know know.”

“I would pay money to see that fight,” another commenter predicted. “You’d tap out in less than a minute.”

“Well you definitely would not win in a physical fight, and you just lost the mental fight by saying you’d win the physical fight so………didn’t you run for state office?” another user wondered. “Wait never mind this makes sense.”

“Journalists/celebrities who boast about being able to beat people up should be forced to fight and prove their mettle,” another commenter declared. “The populace could gamble on the fights and be entertained. [Everybody] wins…except Cenk.”

Oh, and here’s Rogan practicing punches and kicks, in case anyone out there isn’t convinced Uygur wouldn’t last more than a few seconds across from Rogan:







Joe Rogan’s Kicks Sound Like Gun Shots



youtu.be



