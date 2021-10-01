https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/lets-do-this-cenk-uygur-is-confident-that-hed-end-joe-rogan-in-a-fight-because-im-much-larger-than-joe-and-ive-fought-my-whole-life/

Has anyone checked on Cenk Uygur lately? Probably not, seeing as nobody likes him.

Just for giggles, though, we took a look, and Cenk is as Cenky as ever. Lately he’s got his eye on Joe Rogan, and for what it’s worth, Cenk is fully committed to the bit:

To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his “freedom” hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

Cenk Uygur doesn’t think that Joe Rogan can defend himself from Cenk Uygur’s awesome physique:

I’ll make a 1000 dollar donation to your trash network or your charity of choice to see you call Rogan who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face. — MisterM (@I_MisterM_I) September 30, 2021

Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

We assume that we’re not supposed to be laughing right now.

Does he ever go off on the worst big government assholes in the country who want to have the government take full control of women’s bodies and make them carry a fetus around for nine months inside them or is a majority of his rage over harmless things like masks and vaccines? https://t.co/2wojmGKQsc — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

To all the right-wing fans of @joerogan (that’s pretty much all of them by now), you look … triggered! It’s ok, me being tougher than Joe doesn’t have anything to do with your masculinity. Or does it? Why all the gratuitous insecurity? I thought you guys were all alphas. lol 😂 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 1, 2021

You’re sounding pretty Trump-esque there, Cenk. Boasting about your toughness and insulting critics’ masculinity.

Honestly, this is hilarious.

He is referring to Joe Rogan. Cenk thinks he could beat up Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/jxhqwN9n92 — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) September 30, 2021

Lmaooo Cenk thinks he can fight Rogan https://t.co/KqwBnciW5E — Phil (@RealPhillyP) September 30, 2021

This is Joe Rogan kicking things. https://t.co/cD3TwalkDZ — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) September 30, 2021

1. @joerogan would never assault you over words

2. If you assaulted him you’d be on your ass before you ever saw the first hit coming https://t.co/644qtl8Ik4 — DrMojoMartian (@DrMojoMartian) October 1, 2021

Tell us you’ve never been in a fight without saying you’ve never been in a fight lol — AstroZombi (@Astro_Zombi) September 30, 2021

Lol the only thing he’s fought his whole life is acknowledging the Armenian Genocide. — Herodotus (@ILCorrespondent) September 30, 2021

Badum-ch!

We finally found the guy who wrote this. pic.twitter.com/De7nNh7ZOD — ORCON (@ORC0N) September 30, 2021

Cenk claiming he’d “end” Joe Rogan in a fight is not only proof we are living in a simulation But its proof its a comedy simulation made for entertainment https://t.co/N0nEttaCup — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 1, 2021

