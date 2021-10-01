https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/lindsey-graham-and-marsha-blackburn-send-a-strongly-worded-letter-to-president-biden-warning-about-the-border-crisis/

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn have “grave concerns” about the ongoing border crisis and they’ve let President Joe Biden know exactly how they feel in this strongly-worded letter:

Today @MarshaBlackburn and I sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the massive migrant caravan approaching our southern border, “You must turn around”. pic.twitter.com/MqLrJBTUAa — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 30, 2021

Keep in mind, they’re talking about a reported 400,000 migrants headed to the border right now:

“As many as 400,000 migrants” are heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports. “An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we’ve seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high.” pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

And they want the migrants to just “turn around”:

“We sent a letter asking Biden to ask the migrants to turn around.” Swift, decisive action. This is why the GOP has been so successful. https://t.co/mf6cw5m4IA — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 1, 2021

So, sure, this letter is just the trick to spur Biden into action!

It *is* embarrassing:

These letter declarations are just embarrassing at this point. https://t.co/vANoJIdpM6 — Freedom is all that matters (@katnandu) October 2, 2021

