House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that’s exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President BidenJoe BidenFrance (and Britain) should join the Quad Election denialists smacked down by Idaho secretary of state Under Biden, the US could fall further behind in the Arctic MORE‘s ambitious domestic agenda.

On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTransportation funding lapses after Pelosi pulls infrastructure vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda White House says it’s ‘closer to agreement than ever’ after House punts infrastructure vote MORE (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, only to punt it in the face of entrenched opposition from liberals, who are first demanding a commitment from Senate centrists to back a larger, multitrillion-dollar social benefits package.

In a bid to secure the support from those Senate holdouts, top White House officials were in the Capitol into the late hours Thursday night, huddling with Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Manchin throws down gauntlet with progressives Debt fight revives Democrats’ filibuster angst MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda Manchin throws down gauntlet with progressives Debt fight revives Democrats’ filibuster angst MORE (D-Ariz.) in search of an agreement that can pass both chambers with no Republican backing.

Manchin, earlier in the day, had argued for a $1.5 trillion “family” benefits package, which was quickly panned by liberals in both chambers as insufficient to meet the needs of working families after decades of middle-class wage stagnation. The sides exited those talks without a deal, leaving the liberals still opposed to the infrastructure bill and infuriating the moderates who had been promised a vote on the bipartisan proposal by day’s end.

But there also appeared to be some progress on the larger package, which Democratic leaders intend to move by a special budget process, known as reconciliation, that precludes the need for any GOP votes.

Here are the latest updates as the tense debate moves into the weekend.

House Dems huddling in Capitol

11:22 a.m.

Pelosi and Democrats are meeting in the Capitol basement Friday morning, an effort to ease internal tensions and find a path forward.

Despite some progress in the talks with Manchin and Sinema Thursday night, neither liberals nor progressives seemed to think there’s time to reach a sweeping agreement on reconciliation quickly enough to win the progressives’ support for an infrastructure vote on Friday.

But leaders are seeking to send a message that progress is happening, and both bills will ultimately get to Biden’s desk, even if it doesn’t happen on everyone’s preferred time frame.

— Mike Lillis

Progressive Caucus chair wants Senate to vote on reconciliation before House votes on infrastructure

11:15 a.m.

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters prior to a meeting of House Democrats Friday that she still would prefer a Senate vote on a reconciliation bill before the House votes on the bipartisan infrastructure measure.

Democratic leaders and the White House have been holding discussions with two key Senate centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), in an effort to agree on a framework for the reconciliation bill.

But Jayapal signaled that an agreement on a reconciliation framework might not be enough for her to want to vote for the infrastructure bill.

“I have consistently said that we need a vote in the Senate, because I want to make sure that there are no delays, that there are no mix ups, that there are no mixed understandings about what the deal is,” Jayapal said. “I am open to hearing what other options there are for that, but I am very concerned about legislative language holding things up, vote-a-rama changing the deal, and those are the things that have to be addressed, along with the content. So it’s both content and process.”

– Naomi Jagoda

Moderates demanding a vote on infrastructure

11:04 a.m.

Moderate Democrats have said for days that if Pelosi would only bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, liberals will drop their stated opposition and pass the legislation, if only to give Biden a win at a time when his approval numbers are dropping.

But liberals insist they’re not bluffing, and some centrists are now conceding that the bill will fail if it comes up for a vote. But they’re still demanding that the vote be held on Friday.

“I’m tired of being accused of being against the president’s agenda,” Rep. Scott Peters Scott H. PetersSanders, Manchin, Sinema fight proxy war in the House Overnight Health Care — Presented by Altria — Progress on vaccines for kids Manchin raises red flag on carbon tax MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, said Friday morning.

Peters said the Problem Solvers are “owed” a vote, after so many promises from leadership to stage one. And he dismissed the notion that a failed infrastructure vote would hurt Biden and the Democrats at the polls, since Democrats can always pass the bill at a later date after they secure a deal on the reconciliation piece.

“The elections are next year, not next week,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of time to get this right.”

A Democratic leadership aide quickly dismissed the idea that Pelosi will bring the bill to the floor knowing it will fail.

“It’s not gonna happen,” the aide said.

House leaders instead are eyeing plans to vote Friday on a short-term extension of highway funding, which expired at the end of the day Thursday, leaving thousands of Transportation Department employees furloughed.

— Mike Lillis

