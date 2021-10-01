Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas said the Marine who was jailed after criticizing top military officials over the Afghanistan withdrawal “looks” and “sounds good” after the two met on Thursday.

The congressman traveled to North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune, where Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is being held, for a visit and later provided a status update to his parents on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

“There are people in that brig that like Stu, and so please know that,” Gohmert told Scheller’s parents, who say they have not talked to their son since he was thrown in the brig on Monday, on Hannity.

MARINE WHO CRITICIZED MILITARY LEADERSHIP FOR AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL IN THE BRIG

Scheller garnered attention in August when he posted a video on social media calling for accountability from military leaders over the United States’s pullout from Afghanistan. He later said he was “relieved from duty” after his comments went viral and that he expected to be jailed over it.

Scheller Jr. is currently in pretrial confinement as he awaits a hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. He has not been charged, but four charges will be considered during his hearing: Article 88 (contempt toward officials), Article 90 (willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer), Article 92 (failure to obey lawful general orders), and Article 133 (conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman).

Gohmert and more than two dozen GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, and Maj. Gen. David Bligh, the staff judge advocate to the commandant, requesting that Scheller be removed from the brig while awaiting his hearing.

“We request that LTC. Scheller be released from pretrial confinement and be housed in the least restrictive form of housing,” the letter said. The lawmakers added they do “not believe and have seen no evidence that LTC Scheller poses a grave risk of criminal misconduct.”

Gohmert also revealed that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also signed on to the letter, has offered Scheller employment.

“By the way, Sean, Marjorie Taylor Greene has offered him a job, and he was thrilled to that — then when he’s out, he’s got a place if he wants to go to work in Washington,” Gohmert said on Hannity.