https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/louisianas-largest-hospital-system-to-impose-200-monthly-fee-on-employees-if-their-spouse-is-unvaccinated/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: #OchsnerHealth in LA is now mandating vaccines for spouses of employees. If your spouse is on your insurance and does not get the jab, they will be imposing a $100 per-pay-period fee. What started as a $100 incentive to get the jab has now turned into a recurring tax. pic.twitter.com/RBPGKmQj1I — Jason Bailey (@iamjasonbailey) September 30, 2021

A Louisiana-based hospital system is mandating COVID-19 vaccination for the spouses of employees on the company benefits plan and will add a vaccine fee for workers as long their partner remains unvaccinated.

Ochsner Health, the largest hospital system in the state, in August mandated that all of its employees get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Now, the company sent a notice to employees informing them that a health insurance surcharge of $100 per two week pay period will be inflicted on any employee with an unvaccinated domestic partner or spouse who is covered under the company health insurance plan, a letter sent to employees stated.

Continue reading…