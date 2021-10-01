https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/01/maff-is-hard-especially-for-socialists-bernie-sanders-ranting-about-two-senators-defeating-what-48-senators-want-doesnt-add-up/

Bernie Sanders seems cranky that his giant bill that would usher socialism through America’s front door is not passing the Senate. Keep in mind, Bernie himself is a senator, so you’d think he would know how this works but …

Bernie is just a silly ol’ socialist.

Ooops.

Maybe Bernie was counting using socialist math?

Last time we checked, 52 is bigger than 48.

See, we can math!

A Republic is a socialist’s kryptonite, right after capitalism.

Repeat after us, Bern.

RUH-PUH-BLICK.

Heh.

***

