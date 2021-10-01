https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/01/how-can-we-let-this-pesky-democracy-get-in-the-way-of-socialism-dan-crenshaw-drops-bernie-sanders-for-raging-that-2-senators-stopped-his-bill/

As Twitchy readers know, we mocked Bernie Sanders for not being able to do math earlier when he ranted about two senators standing in the way of what 48 other senators wanted … beyond his math and facts being wrong, he absolutely does not understand the basic fundamentals this country is built on.

Someone get Bernie a Snickers bar, STAT!

We are a REPUBLIC.

Not a mob majority aka a DEMOCRACY.

Definitely not socialist.

And Bernie should know better, dammit.

Total right-wing.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can you guys imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if Rand Paul or another Right-wing senator had whined in this manner when Trump was president? LITERALLY HITLER and stuff!

MATH IS HARD FOR SOCIALISTS.

We support this.

How do we make this happen?

