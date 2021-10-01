https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/01/how-can-we-let-this-pesky-democracy-get-in-the-way-of-socialism-dan-crenshaw-drops-bernie-sanders-for-raging-that-2-senators-stopped-his-bill/

As Twitchy readers know, we mocked Bernie Sanders for not being able to do math earlier when he ranted about two senators standing in the way of what 48 other senators wanted … beyond his math and facts being wrong, he absolutely does not understand the basic fundamentals this country is built on.

2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2021

Someone get Bernie a Snickers bar, STAT!

We are a REPUBLIC.

Not a mob majority aka a DEMOCRACY.

Definitely not socialist.

And Bernie should know better, dammit.

Lol in other words: “how can we let this pesky democracy get in the way of our socialism!” But yeah you guys definitely aren’t power hungry tyrants or anything. Total right wing talking point. https://t.co/97O7hHEngb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 1, 2021

Total right-wing.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can you guys imagine the fit the Left would have thrown if Rand Paul or another Right-wing senator had whined in this manner when Trump was president? LITERALLY HITLER and stuff!

435-210 = 225

100-48 = 52

Bernie and Math are opposing forces of nature. I’ll give him that. — Christopher Tyrrell (@CBTyrrell) October 1, 2021

MATH IS HARD FOR SOCIALISTS.

If my math is correct it’s 52 senators and 225 house members that’s are against it. Not just 2 senators — Brian (@bRedRep) October 1, 2021

There are 100 senators in the senate. Perhaps the better question would be should we let 48 senators push forward legislation that the other 52 don’t want? — Paul Murray (@PaulMur65491600) October 1, 2021

Politicians should only get paid if they balance the budget. — gt Whizz (@gwhizz1) October 1, 2021

We support this.

How do we make this happen?

***

