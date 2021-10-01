https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/merck-has-phenomenal-results-with-covid-pill-similar-to-ivermectin/

Pill taken twice a day reduces hospitalization by 48%

Looks like Merck just beat Pfizer to the punch.

Merck announced Friday that an experimental protease inhibitor Covid pill it has developed reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in people recently infected with Covid.

Merck will now seek emergency authorizaton from the FDA. If it succeeds — and analysts believe it will — molnupiravir would become the first oral antiviral treatment approved to fight Covid. The only other antiviral that has been approved, remdesivir, is administered intravenously and is generally reserved for cases that are already serious.

