http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/p7N3JtfAWKI/

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Millions of Neiman Marcus Group customers are being alerted that their online accounts — including very sensitive information — may have been breached.

The Dallas-based company said in a news release that it is notifying 4.6 million customers that information associated with their online accounts may have been obtained by a third party in May 2020. That information includes contact details, payment card numbers, gift card numbers and usernames and passwords, Neiman Marcus said.

READ MORE: Arlington Police Investigate Murder Of Transgender Woman

Of the 4.6 million customers who may have been affected, “approximately 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85% of which are expired or invalid,” according to the release.

Neiman Marcus said it has alerted law enforcement and is working with cybsersecurity firm Mandiant to investigate the situation.

“At Neiman Marcus Group, customers are our top priority,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, the company’s chief executive officer, in a news release. “We are working hard to support our customers and answer questions about their online accounts. We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information.”

READ MORE: Cleanup Finished In Lake Worth Neighborhood Where Military Jet Crashed

The company said it has no evidence that its subsidiaries Bergdorf Goodman or Horchow were affected.

Corporations are major targets for hackers. In June, at least four major companies, including McDonald’s and Volkswagen, were hit with cyberattacks.

And in May, a ransomware attack forced a six-day shutdown of Colonial Pipeline — a key East Coast line that delivers gas to millions of people. Days later, food processor JBS USA also suffered a cyberattack, which affected servers supporting its IT systems.

MORE NEWS: Police Locate, Arrest Texas Man Accused Of Stabbing Restaurant Manager After Refusing To Wear Mask

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

