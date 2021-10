https://noqreport.com/2021/10/01/moving/

We will be moving our headquarters (also known as my residence) today, so there will be no stories posted until tonight.

The economic crunch has hit us hard, so keeping operations as tight as possible is important as we continue to focus on spreading the truth. Those who have the means and appreciate what we do, please consider donating.

We’ll see you on the other side!

God Bless,

JD Rucker





